 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Verne Lundquist on Calling Huge SEC Games, Memories of Kick-Six, Johnny Football, and More

The former CBS commentator reminisces on his career

By Bryan Curtis
NCAA Basketball Tournament - East Regional - New York Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images


In preparation for Saturday’s prime-time game between undefeated Georgia and Tennessee, Bryan chats with former CBS sports commentator Verne Lundquist. Lundquist discusses what he misses most about calling sports, talks through his time working alongside Terry Bradshaw covering NFL games, and how he made it to the no. 1 spot at CBS with Gary Danielson. All the while, they revisit some of the top moments calling prime-time SEC games with players such as Johnny Manziel, Tim Tebow, Jacob Hester, and more!

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Verne Lundquist
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

NFL Trade Deadline. Plus, the World Cup’s Impact on the Card Market With Jason Flynn and Enzo Patriarca.

Mike and Jesse also discuss why they’re bullish on Leaf Valiant Baseball

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Bantamweight Fights We HAVE To See, Booking for 145, and Who Should Jake Paul Fight Next? Plus, Breaking News!

The guys also discuss T.J. Dillashaw’s decision to fight while injured at UFC 280

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

Kyrie’s Statement, the Collapse of the Brooklyn Nets, and Tampering in the NBA, Plus Logan Gives Russ and the Lakers Their Flowers

Logan and Raja discuss the latest news from the Brooklyn guard

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Netflix vs. HBO: The TV Rivalry of the Century

Matt is joined by Felix Gillette from Bloomberg News and John Koblin from The New York Times to discuss their new book and the ongoing battle between Netflix and HBO for the future of television

By Matthew Belloni

Fred and McTominay BLOCKED Me! Plus, Why Courtois Got in My DMs | Mark Goldbridge

The return of Mark Goldbridge, in which he spills the beans on his Twitter drama with Premier League players and the boys talk everything content creation

By Ben Foster

‘Crown Jewel’ Preview, and What Colt Cabana’s AEW Return Means

The guys also discuss the AEW debut of Jeff Jarrett

By David Shoemaker and Greg Hyde