Verne Lundquist on Calling Huge SEC Games, Memories of Kick-Six, Johnny Football, and More



In preparation for Saturday’s prime-time game between undefeated Georgia and Tennessee, Bryan chats with former CBS sports commentator Verne Lundquist. Lundquist discusses what he misses most about calling sports, talks through his time working alongside Terry Bradshaw covering NFL games, and how he made it to the no. 1 spot at CBS with Gary Danielson. All the while, they revisit some of the top moments calling prime-time SEC games with players such as Johnny Manziel, Tim Tebow, Jacob Hester, and more!

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guest: Verne Lundquist

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS