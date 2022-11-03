 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Bantamweight Fights We HAVE To See, Booking for 145, and Who Should Jake Paul Fight Next? Plus, Breaking News!

The guys also discuss T.J. Dillashaw’s decision to fight while injured at UFC 280

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
Getty Images


The hosts of the best damn MMA show on the planet return to Spotify Live to cover an array of topics, take calls from the loyal fans, and announce some of the plans for next week’s live podcast in New York City! The guys discuss:

• The UFC bantamweight title picture and the matchups that need to happen between the likes of Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, Sean O’Malley, Marlon Vera, and others (8:00)
• Criticism of T.J. Dillashaw after fighting while injured at UFC 280, and whether he made the right call by going out on his shield (13:44)
• Comparisons between Sterling and former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley
• If there should be an interim featherweight title while Alexander Volkanovski chases lightweight gold early next year (31:44)

Plus, calls on Jake Paul’s career path moving forward (47:30), where to hold Leon Edwards’s first title defense, Katie Taylor’s superstardom, and more! And, 3PAC announces who the special guests will be next Friday at Hill Country Barbecue (1:22:42).

For more information on 3PAC’s live podcast next Friday night, please visit hillcountry.com/ringer. Tickets are LIMITED.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

Kyrie’s Statement, the Collapse of the Brooklyn Nets, and Tampering in the NBA, Plus Logan Gives Russ and the Lakers Their Flowers

Logan and Raja discuss the latest news from the Brooklyn guard

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Netflix vs. HBO: The TV Rivalry of the Century

Matt is joined by Felix Gillette from Bloomberg News and John Koblin from The New York Times to discuss their new book and the ongoing battle between Netflix and HBO for the future of television

By Matthew Belloni

Fred and McTominay BLOCKED Me! Plus, Why Courtois Got in My DMs | Mark Goldbridge

The return of Mark Goldbridge, in which he spills the beans on his Twitter drama with Premier League players and the boys talk everything content creation

By Ben Foster

‘Crown Jewel’ Preview, and What Colt Cabana’s AEW Return Means

The guys also discuss the AEW debut of Jeff Jarrett

By David Shoemaker and Greg Hyde

Champions League Group Stage Wraps, With Eintracht Frankfurt and Benfica Stealing the Show

Musa and Ryan also take a bit of a look-ahead to the knockout stages and talk of whether they will miss the current format when it goes away 2024

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

10 Days of Lindsay Lohan, Day 2: Teenage Drama Queen

Juliet Litman and Zack Peter are checking in for Day 2 of 10 Days of Lindsay Lohan. Going back to the year 2004, the duo chat about Lindsay’s romance with Aaron Carter, feud with Hilary Duff, singing career, and more.

By The Ringer Staff