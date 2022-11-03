The Bantamweight Fights We HAVE To See, Booking for 145, and Who Should Jake Paul Fight Next? Plus, Breaking News!



The hosts of the best damn MMA show on the planet return to Spotify Live to cover an array of topics, take calls from the loyal fans, and announce some of the plans for next week’s live podcast in New York City! The guys discuss:

• The UFC bantamweight title picture and the matchups that need to happen between the likes of Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, Sean O’Malley, Marlon Vera, and others (8:00)

• Criticism of T.J. Dillashaw after fighting while injured at UFC 280, and whether he made the right call by going out on his shield (13:44)

• Comparisons between Sterling and former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley

• If there should be an interim featherweight title while Alexander Volkanovski chases lightweight gold early next year (31:44)

Plus, calls on Jake Paul’s career path moving forward (47:30), where to hold Leon Edwards’s first title defense, Katie Taylor’s superstardom, and more! And, 3PAC announces who the special guests will be next Friday at Hill Country Barbecue (1:22:42).

For more information on 3PAC’s live podcast next Friday night, please visit hillcountry.com/ringer. Tickets are LIMITED.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

