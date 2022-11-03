 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

From Chopped Cheese to Chengdu, With Ghetto Gastro

Plus, talking Dave’s lost cookbook collection, Clive Cussler, Thomas Kinkade, Comic-Con for food nerds, and the pan-African pantry

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP


The quartet behind Black Power Kitchen, the first book from Ghetto Gastro, sit down in the studio with Dave and Chris to discuss the long road from the Bronx, and the power of breaking bread. Also: Dave’s lost cookbook collection, Clive Cussler, Thomas Kinkade, Comic-Con for food nerds, the pan-African pantry, takoyaki and conch fritters, chili-lime liberation, Chino-Latino cuisine, the corn pancakes at Rosetta, St. Lucia saltfish, Jamaican curry, and Hailey Bieber sea-moss smoothies.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guests: Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, Lester Walker, and Osayi Endolyn
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Jordan Bass, and Aleya Zenieris

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

