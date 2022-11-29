Daniel Jones Looks Ahead to the Commanders

(8:37) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB discusses his Thanksgiving Day experience, facing the Cowboys this season, and what’s at stake in back-to-back games against the Washington Commanders.
(24:24) — CP THE FANCHISE: CP of KnicksFanTV joins the show to discuss how the Knicks are positioned for the future, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett’s current slump.
