Daniel Jones Looks Ahead to the Commanders

Plus, CP on the state of the Knicks and RJ Barrett’s current slump

By John Jastremski
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images


(8:37) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB discusses his Thanksgiving Day experience, facing the Cowboys this season, and what’s at stake in back-to-back games against the Washington Commanders.
(24:24) — CP THE FANCHISE: CP of KnicksFanTV joins the show to discuss how the Knicks are positioned for the future, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett’s current slump.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Daniel Jones and CP the Fanchise
Producer: Stefan Anderson

