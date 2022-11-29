Week 13 NFL Power Rankings: The Cowboys and Bengals Make a Big Jump



Austin is joined by Lindsay Jones to discuss how the NFL power rankings have changed following Week 12. First, they discuss the team of the week, the Chiefs, and what makes their offense so much better than the rest of the league (3:47). Then, they get into the two biggest movers on this week’s rankings, the Cowboys and Bengals, and what prompted their rise (16:20). Later, Steven Ruiz joins the pod to talk Mike White, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson (55:30).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Lindsay Jones

Guest: Steven Ruiz

Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS