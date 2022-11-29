 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 13 NFL Power Rankings: The Cowboys and Bengals Make a Big Jump

Plus, how good are the Jets with Mike White?

By Austin Gayle, Lindsay Jones, and Steven Ruiz
Austin is joined by Lindsay Jones to discuss how the NFL power rankings have changed following Week 12. First, they discuss the team of the week, the Chiefs, and what makes their offense so much better than the rest of the league (3:47). Then, they get into the two biggest movers on this week’s rankings, the Cowboys and Bengals, and what prompted their rise (16:20). Later, Steven Ruiz joins the pod to talk Mike White, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson (55:30).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Lindsay Jones
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

