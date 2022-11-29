Who Will Take the AFC North? Plus, Sunday NFL Picks and Best Bets

The East Coast Bias boys begin by discussing how the AFC North race will play out (10:00). Then, they preview Chiefs-Bengals (21:00) and Dolphins-49ers (26:00) before House reveals whether he’s ready to believe in the Commanders’ playoff chances (32:00). Finally, they share their favorite bets for the weekend (39:00) and close the show by looking at the Lakers’ upcoming schedule (45:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
