Who Will Take the AFC North? Plus, Sunday NFL Picks and Best Bets

Also, the guys look at the Lakers’ upcoming schedule

By John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House
Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images


The East Coast Bias boys begin by discussing how the AFC North race will play out (10:00). Then, they preview Chiefs-Bengals (21:00) and Dolphins-49ers (26:00) before House reveals whether he’s ready to believe in the Commanders’ playoff chances (32:00). Finally, they share their favorite bets for the weekend (39:00) and close the show by looking at the Lakers’ upcoming schedule (45:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

