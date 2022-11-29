Kenny Pickett Stays Afloat, New England Is the Worst-Coached Team in the AFC East, the Ravens Are Fine, and More Big Takeaways From Week 12

Ben and Sheil get together to share their reactions to the Steelers’ gritty win over the Colts on Monday Night Football. They then take a close look at the fraudulent Bucs and throw some cold water on the Seahawks’ fluctuating success story (8:46). Next, Sheil shows us how Bill Belichick is leading the Patriots astray, and Ben lets us know that the Ravens and Lamar Jackson are going to be great going forward despite their stumble versus the Jaguars on Sunday (30:08). Finally, they debate their top seven playoff contenders, and Ben gives us the weekly extra point (57:07).
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
