 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kenny Pickett Stays Afloat, New England Is the Worst-Coached Team in the AFC East, the Ravens Are Fine, and More Big Takeaways From Week 12

Plus, Sheil and Ben take a close look at the fraudulent Bucs and throw some cold water on the Seahawks’ fluctuating success story

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images


Ben and Sheil get together to share their reactions to the Steelers’ gritty win over the Colts on Monday Night Football. They then take a close look at the fraudulent Bucs and throw some cold water on the Seahawks’ fluctuating success story (8:46). Next, Sheil shows us how Bill Belichick is leading the Patriots astray, and Ben lets us know that the Ravens and Lamar Jackson are going to be great going forward despite their stumble versus the Jaguars on Sunday (30:08). Finally, they debate their top seven playoff contenders, and Ben gives us the weekly extra point (57:07).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Why America Is Suffering a “Friendship Recession”

Derek talks with economist Bryce Ward about the causes and consequences of the rise of alone time in America

By Derek Thompson

Bol Bol Was Worth the Hype—and the Wait

It’s taken four years and a change of scenery, but the 7-foot-2 Bol is now living up to his tremendous potential in Orlando. Best of all? He’s just scratching the surface.

By Damian Burchardt

Can the U.S. Advance? USA-Iran Preview and Full Round 3 Group Stage Bets

Steve and Paul also break down England-Wales

By Steve Ceruti
Play

The Questionable Pasts of the Joneses: Jerry and James Earl

Van and Rachel also remember the lives of friend and music executive Hovain Hylton and actress and pop star Irene Cara

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Episode 13—Doddie Weir Tribute, South Africa’s Peter de Villiers, and Eddie’s Not OK

The lads also wrap up the Autumn series for England and Wales and discuss what’s next for both teams and their under-fire coaches

By The Rugby Pod

DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and the New Rap One-Hit Wonders

Charles Holmes and Justin Sayles discuss the changing nature of stardom and offer their "Top Five Rap One-Hit Wonders"

By Charles Holmes and Justin Sayles