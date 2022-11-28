 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What ‘Strange World’ and ‘Glass Onion’ Can Tell Us About the Goals of Streaming Companies Right Now. Plus, ‘The White Lotus’ S2E5.

Chris and Andy also talk about the trailer for the new Taylor Sheridan series ‘1923’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Strange World - Un Mondo Misterioso, Premiere Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images


Chris and Andy talk about the Disney movie Strange World bombing at the box office and Netflix’s decision to put Glass Onion in theaters for just one week, and what these two things can tell us about the strategies of streaming companies right now (1:00). Then they talk briefly about the trailer for the new Taylor Sheridan series 1923 (34:38), before talking about the latest episode of The White Lotus (39:20).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Watch

The Latest

Week 12 NFL Check-In, Plus Jason Flynn on World Cup Performers and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse break down the latest NFL action and talk the rising card values of Christian Watson and Josh Jacobs

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Waiver Wire Targets for Week 13

The guys run through the injuries from Week 12 and offer up some must-add players for Week 13

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Can the U.S. Advance? USA-Iran Preview and Full Round 3 Group Stage Bets.

Steve and Paul hand out their favorite bets for USA-Iran and break down England-Wales

By Steve Ceruti

Disney’s Five Biggest Dilemmas in the New Bob Iger Era

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the biggest problems on Disney’s plate in the Bob Iger Era, Part 2

By Matthew Belloni

Kim K’s Response to Balenciaga, Airport Tabloid Check-In, and the 2022 ‘Jam Session’ Holiday Gift Guide

Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins discuss some celebrity news and the fourth annual ‘Jam Session’ Holiday Gift Guide

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

The Joe Biden Semi-Boomlet, the Jerry Jones Photo, and a New Book by Anthony Bourdain

Plus, weighing in on Joe Biden’s bid for re-election in 2024 against former president Donald Trump

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker