What ‘Strange World’ and ‘Glass Onion’ Can Tell Us About the Goals of Streaming Companies Right Now. Plus, ‘The White Lotus’ S2E5.

Chris and Andy talk about the Disney movie Strange World bombing at the box office and Netflix’s decision to put Glass Onion in theaters for just one week, and what these two things can tell us about the strategies of streaming companies right now (1:00). Then they talk briefly about the trailer for the new Taylor Sheridan series 1923 (34:38), before talking about the latest episode of The White Lotus (39:20).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
