‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Reactions, Plus James Gunn



Steve and Jomi are joined by Daniel Chin to give their reactions to the newest Marvel studios special presentation starring the Guardians of the Galaxy. They share their thoughts on Drax and Mantis having starring roles, Kevin Bacon’s performance and more (4:08). Then Daniel Chin talks with James Gunn about the process of making this special and what to expect from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (50:49).

Hosts: Steve Ahlman and Jomi Adenierian

Guest: Daniel Chin

Associate Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Jonathan Kermah

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

