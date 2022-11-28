Are the Pats on the Treadmill of Mediocrity? Plus, Doug Kyed on the Stretch Run of the NFL Season.

Brian shares his Fast Five thoughts on the Patriots following their Thanksgiving night loss to the Vikings, and what the future may hold for the team (0:30). Then, he chats with PFF’s Doug Kyed about the Patriots remaining schedule, their chances of making the playoffs, news from the rest of the league, and more (15:00). Finally, Brian reacts to the Celtics’ comfortable win over the Wizards and where this team ranks among recent memorable Celtics teams (42:00).
We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Doug Kyed
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
