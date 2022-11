Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to talk about the AFC North after the Bengals win and the Ravens lose, leaving both teams at 7-4 atop the division (2:10). Then, Nora and Steven recap the rest of the Week 12 games by picking their winners and losers for the week, including the Chargers, Seahawks, and Packers (26:36).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Guest: Ben Solak

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

