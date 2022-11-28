 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 12 Winners, Losers, and the Mike White Resurrection

The guys also break down Josh Jacobs’s legendary day and RB1 campaign, discuss the Russell Wilson disaster, and figure out the most fraudulent team in the AFC

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Cincinnati Bengals v New York Jets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


We recap Week 12 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend, we break down Josh Jacobs’s legendary day and RB1 campaign, give out the Trading Places Award to Mike White and Zach Wilson, discuss the Russell Wilson disaster, figure out the most fraudulent team in the AFC, say how proud we are Trevor Lawrence, and induct our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

