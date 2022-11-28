Week 12 Winners, Losers, and the Mike White Resurrection



We recap Week 12 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend, we break down Josh Jacobs’s legendary day and RB1 campaign, give out the Trading Places Award to Mike White and Zach Wilson, discuss the Russell Wilson disaster, figure out the most fraudulent team in the AFC, say how proud we are Trevor Lawrence, and induct our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

