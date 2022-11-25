Week 12 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches



We kick off our shortened NFL Week 12 preview by wondering if it is crunch time for Tom Brady, preview the Kliff Kingsbury-Brandon Staley Fraud Watch Bowl, worry about Lamar’s fantasy impact the rest of this season, wonder if the Steelers offense is due for a strong finish to the year, and more.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

