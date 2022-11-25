Good Night for Mac, Bad Night for the Special Teams, the Defense, and the Refs

Brian recaps the Patriots’ loss to the Vikings, Mac’s strong performance, some questionable calls, and the Pats’ miscues that cost them the game (0:15). Next, he chats with three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the Pats’ continuing struggles in the red zone, defending Justin Jefferson, silver linings from tonight’s game, and more (23:15). Brian ends with a few listener calls, and adds a couple thoughts on the Celtics and Sox (43:00).
We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify