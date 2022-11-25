

Juliet and Jacoby are leaving the studio and taking this show on the road! For the first time, they head out on a field trip to taste and react to omakase sushi. They start with sake then taste multiple rounds of sushi, a soup course, and dessert. Plus, they discuss the merits and detriments of eating a meal you don’t have to order.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 a.k.a. 646-STEW-138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

