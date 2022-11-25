The Dave Chang Thanksgiving Kickoff Show

While other podcasts take a holiday, Dave Chang delivers a last-minute motivational episode covering everything the home cook needs to remember in the hours ahead—and then recruits Chris for the return of a classic Dave Chang Show debate: how to navigate the extensive temptations of an L.A-area Chinese-restaurant menu. Plus: the state of the supermarkets, putting on the eye paint, teaching your children to swear, potluck dream teams, asking your guests to bring the turkey, buying the worst possible pumpkin pie, chasing your main course to the other side of fear, the Rambo mindset, Potemkin menus, top-tier Peking duck, skipping the abalone section, a solo order of fried bones, and a crispy-noodle secret.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Mike Wargon, Jordan Bass, and Lala Rasor
