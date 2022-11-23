The Ringer MMA Show LIVE from New York City



From the famous Hill Country Barbecue in midtown Manhattan, it’s the first-ever LIVE and in-person edition of The Ringer MMA Show! In front of a sold-out crowd, 3PAC welcomes top bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili (11:19), rising star UFC analyst Laura Sanko (30:55), and light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith (52:38) for a fun night of laughter, trash-talking, exclusive stories, heart-to-heart conversations, and breaking news. Then, TST administers a trivia challenge to 3PAC, with help from some special guests in the crowd (1:29:47). And to top it all off, some Q&A for the lads (1:57:07).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

Special thanks: Elizabeth Fierman, Pat Muldowney, Kristen Friis, the staff at Hill Country Barbecue, and the entire audience!

