The Ringer MMA Show LIVE from New York City

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy discuss trash talk, breaking news, and trivia with MMA analysts and rising stars

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
From the famous Hill Country Barbecue in midtown Manhattan, it’s the first-ever LIVE and in-person edition of The Ringer MMA Show! In front of a sold-out crowd, 3PAC welcomes top bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili (11:19), rising star UFC analyst Laura Sanko (30:55), and light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith (52:38) for a fun night of laughter, trash-talking, exclusive stories, heart-to-heart conversations, and breaking news. Then, TST administers a trivia challenge to 3PAC, with help from some special guests in the crowd (1:29:47). And to top it all off, some Q&A for the lads (1:57:07).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

Special thanks: Elizabeth Fierman, Pat Muldowney, Kristen Friis, the staff at Hill Country Barbecue, and the entire audience!

