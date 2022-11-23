 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Andor’ Episode 12 Deep Dive

Mallory, Joanna, and Ben theorize about the post-credit scene and discuss loose ends ahead of Season 2

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Ben Lindbergh
Disney+


Jo and Mal are ready to head to Ferrix and break down the season finale of Andor! They begin with Mon Mothma’s role in the episode (12:00) before discussing the use of water (57:00) and explaining why Maarva’s speech was so powerful (91:00). Finally they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to theorize about the post-credit scene and talk about loose ends before the coming of Season 2 (119:00).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

