Eagles-Packers Preview, The 2017 Eagles vs. the 2022 Eagles, and the Thursday 10

Sheil and Ben are back and ready to answer some pressing questions about the Eagles heading into their Sunday night matchup against the Green Bay Packers

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Sheil and Ben are back and ready to answer some pressing questions about the Eagles heading into their Sunday night matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Does Jonathan Gannon deserve his flowers after that impressive defensive performance against the Colts? Which team is better: the 2017 Eagles or the 2022 Eagles? Is there a way for the offense to compensate for the loss of Dallas Goedert? Plus, Ben responds to fans about the Eagles not trusting Jalen Hurts as a thrower down the stretch of games.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

