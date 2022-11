We power-rank everything in the 2022 fantasy football season we are not thankful for. Later, we build our favorite parlay for the Thanksgiving Day slate.

Check out our Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings for this week’s positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts