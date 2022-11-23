Shoulder-gate, and Are the Bears Running Fields Too Damn Much?



The Full Go returns as Jason opens up the show discussing Ben Simmons’s return to Philly (00:00). Josh Schrock from NBA Sport Chicago joins the show to discuss Luke Getsy’s play-calling, whether or not Justin Fields will play this weekend, what is needed on the defensive side, and more (00:00). Jason continues to dive into the issues that concern him regarding the Bears and Justin Fields (00:00). The Bulls beat the Celtics after finally showing some effort; Jason discusses the team’s issues (00:00).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Josh Schrock

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

