Shoulder-gate, and Are the Bears Running Fields Too Damn Much?

Plus, talking the Bulls’ win over the Celtics and Ben Simmons’s return to Philadelphia

By Jason Goff
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens up the show discussing Ben Simmons’s return to Philly (00:00). Josh Schrock from NBA Sport Chicago joins the show to discuss Luke Getsy’s play-calling, whether or not Justin Fields will play this weekend, what is needed on the defensive side, and more (00:00). Jason continues to dive into the issues that concern him regarding the Bears and Justin Fields (00:00). The Bulls beat the Celtics after finally showing some effort; Jason discusses the team’s issues (00:00).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Josh Schrock
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

