Daniel Jones on His First Thanksgiving Game



(1:17) — JETS: Following their brutal loss to the Patriots, the Jets have to decide whether to bench Zach Wilson as they look to bounce back against the Bears.

(5:18) — GIANTS: They’re heading into the tough part of their schedule, starting with the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

(7:56)— NETS: Ben Simmons returns to Philly and plays well, but Brooklyn can’t beat Embiid-less Sixers.

(9:00) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets.

(14:34) — JEFF PASSAN: ESPN’s Jeff Passan joins the show to discuss the Yankees’ chances of retaining Aaron Judge and the Mets’ odds of re-signing Jacob deGrom.

(49:47) — DANIEL JONES : The Giants QB returns to discuss his performance against the Lions, playing on Thanksgiving, and “Vanilla Vick.”

(68:08) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 12 in Old School–New School.

(101:15) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 12.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Daniel Jones, Jeff Passan, Joe Benigno, and Art DiCesare

Producer: Stefan Anderson

