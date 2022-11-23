 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daniel Jones on His First Thanksgiving Game

Plus, talking Zach Wilson’s future in New York, and MLB free agency odds with Jeff Passan

By John Jastremski
Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images


(1:17) — JETS: Following their brutal loss to the Patriots, the Jets have to decide whether to bench Zach Wilson as they look to bounce back against the Bears.
(5:18) — GIANTS: They’re heading into the tough part of their schedule, starting with the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
(7:56)— NETS: Ben Simmons returns to Philly and plays well, but Brooklyn can’t beat Embiid-less Sixers.
(9:00) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets.
(14:34) — JEFF PASSAN: ESPN’s Jeff Passan joins the show to discuss the Yankees’ chances of retaining Aaron Judge and the Mets’ odds of re-signing Jacob deGrom.
(49:47) — DANIEL JONES : The Giants QB returns to discuss his performance against the Lions, playing on Thanksgiving, and “Vanilla Vick.”
(68:08) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 12 in Old School–New School.
(101:15) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 12.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Daniel Jones, Jeff Passan, Joe Benigno, and Art DiCesare
Producer: Stefan Anderson

