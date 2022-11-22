Pie-a-Palooza! Thanksgiving Betting Preview and Favorite Sunday Bets With a Side of Pie.

For the second straight year, the Ringer Gambling family comes together to break down the Thanksgiving NFL games while eating and ranking pie. First, Austin, Warren, and House share their thoughts on the red-hot Lions and why they may be the side to back (6:00). Then, they discuss the NFC East showdown between the Giants and Cowboys (17:00) before explaining why the Vikings may struggle protecting Kirk Cousins for the second straight week (27:00). Finally, they each select their best Sunday game to bet on (44:00) and select the Betting Buddy of the Week (60:00).
Hosts: Austin Gayle, Warren Sharp and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
Subscribe: Spotify