 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pie-a-Palooza! Thanksgiving Betting Preview and Favorite Sunday Bets With a Side of Pie.

The guys discuss the red-hot Detroit Lions and why the Minnesota Vikings might struggle on Thursday

By Austin Gayle, Warren Sharp, and Joe House
Detroit Lions v New York Giants Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images


For the second straight year, the Ringer Gambling family comes together to break down the Thanksgiving NFL games while eating and ranking pie. First, Austin, Warren, and House share their thoughts on the red-hot Lions and why they may be the side to back (6:00). Then, they discuss the NFC East showdown between the Giants and Cowboys (17:00) before explaining why the Vikings may struggle protecting Kirk Cousins for the second straight week (27:00). Finally, they each select their best Sunday game to bet on (44:00) and select the Betting Buddy of the Week (60:00).

Hosts: Austin Gayle, Warren Sharp and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

The Last Rose in Paradise

Juliet and Callie breakdown the finale and reunion of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

By Juliet Litman

Bomani Jones Discusses Kyrie Irving and Whether Deion Sanders Will Move on From Jackson State

Plus, talking World Cup matches and what to make of the human rights violations in Qatar

By Bakari Sellers

Week 12 Power Rankings: Cowboys and Niners Ascend

Plus, breaking down what to make of the dysfunctional Cardinals

By Austin Gayle and Steven Ruiz

Is John Wall Aging Gracefully?

Plus, Kyle and Seerat discuss Jordan Clarkson’s performance for the Utah Jazz

By Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Play

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on the Jets’ Next Moves

Plus, Calvin Johnson shares his favorite receivers and thoughts on Zach Wilson

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones

Vikings Radio Announcer Pete Bercich on the Pats-Vikings Thanksgiving Game

Plus, the Celtics’ weaknesses got exposed in Chicago

By Brian Barrett