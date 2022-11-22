 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 12 Power Rankings: Cowboys and Niners Ascend

Plus, breaking down what to make of the dysfunctional Cardinals

By Austin Gayle and Steven Ruiz
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images


Austin is joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss the change in the power rankings following Week 11. First, they discuss the top tier of playoff contenders in the NFL (01:41), including the Cowboys (07:18) and 49ers (11:20). Then, they discuss the dysfunction in Arizona (19:54) and whether Jalen Hurts can lead the Eagles to championship contention (27:36). Finally, they discuss their game of the week (37:48) and the suspect play of Zach Wilson (49:33).

Host: Austin Gayle
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

