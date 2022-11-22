Week 12 Power Rankings: Cowboys and Niners Ascend

Austin is joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss the change in the power rankings following Week 11. First, they discuss the top tier of playoff contenders in the NFL (01:41), including the Cowboys (07:18) and 49ers (11:20). Then, they discuss the dysfunction in Arizona (19:54) and whether Jalen Hurts can lead the Eagles to championship contention (27:36). Finally, they discuss their game of the week (37:48) and the suspect play of Zach Wilson (49:33).
Host: Austin Gayle
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
