 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on the Jets’ Next Moves

Plus, Calvin Johnson shares his favorite receivers and thoughts on Zach Wilson

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones

Kevin is joined by the renowned New York radio personality Chris “Mad Dog” Russo to discuss all things New York Jets, as well as Mets vs. Yankees fandom and the time of his career he spent in Orlando (0:50). Then, Kevin and Lindsay Jones are joined by Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson to talk about his favorite receivers, his thoughts on Zach Wilson, the state of the Lions, his work with NFL All Day, and more (18:15).

Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, Calvin Johnson
Producer: Richie Bozek

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Slow News Day

The Latest

Vikings Radio Announcer Pete Bercich on the Pats-Vikings Thanksgiving Game

Plus, the Celtics’ weaknesses got exposed in Chicago

By Brian Barrett

What Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M Can Teach Us About College Football’s Wild Buyout Culture

Though Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies have been a disaster this season, you’d think his massive guaranteed contract would give him job security. But in modern college football, buyouts are no longer a roadblock.

By Rodger Sherman

Christian Pulisic’s Moment With the USMNT Has Arrived

Pulisic played well in the United States’ World Cup opener against Wales. He might need to be even better against England.

By Leander Schaerlaeckens

Are the Cowboys Legit Contenders? Plus, Thanksgiving Leans and Ben Simmons’s Return to Philly

The East Coast Bias boys also debate whether the Cowboys or the 49ers are better positioned to win the NFC

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Ten Things We Are Thankful for This NBA Season

Some of the things the guys are thankful for is Russell Westbrook accepting his bench role, the Spurs’ tasteful tanking, the ‘NBA on TNT’ crew, and Kevin Durant

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Seven NBA Observations About Giannis’s Shooting, Myles Turner’s Stock, and More

How much do the Bucks star’s struggles actually matter? Can the Pacers afford to trade their starting center when he’s playing so well? And dare we believe in New Russ?

By Kevin O'Connor