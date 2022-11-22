Vikings Radio Announcer Pete Bercich on the Pats-Vikings Thanksgiving Game



Brian starts off by assessing Matt Patricia’s tenure so far as offensive coordinator, and how the Patriots offense has suffered under him (0:30). Then, he chats with Vikings radio analyst Pete Bercich about the upcoming Thanksgiving night game between the Pats and the Vikes, similarities between Mac and Kirk Cousins, Pete’s memories of playing with Randy Moss, and more (18:00). Brian ends by breaking down the Celtics’ loss to the Bulls on Monday night, and Patrice Bergeron reaching 1,000 points (53:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Pete Bercich

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify