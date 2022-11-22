 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Vikings Radio Announcer Pete Bercich on the Pats-Vikings Thanksgiving Game

Plus, the Celtics’ weaknesses got exposed in Chicago

By Brian Barrett
New York Jets v New England Patriots Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images


Brian starts off by assessing Matt Patricia’s tenure so far as offensive coordinator, and how the Patriots offense has suffered under him (0:30). Then, he chats with Vikings radio analyst Pete Bercich about the upcoming Thanksgiving night game between the Pats and the Vikes, similarities between Mac and Kirk Cousins, Pete’s memories of playing with Randy Moss, and more (18:00). Brian ends by breaking down the Celtics’ loss to the Bulls on Monday night, and Patrice Bergeron reaching 1,000 points (53:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Pete Bercich
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

What Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M Can Teach Us About College Football’s Wild Buyout Culture

Though Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies have been a disaster this season, you’d think his massive guaranteed contract would give him job security. But in modern college football, buyouts are no longer a roadblock.

By Rodger Sherman

Christian Pulisic’s Moment With the USMNT Has Arrived

Pulisic played well in the United States’ World Cup opener against Wales. He might need to be even better against England.

By Leander Schaerlaeckens

Are the Cowboys Legit Contenders? Plus, Thanksgiving Leans and Ben Simmons’s Return to Philly

The East Coast Bias boys also debate whether the Cowboys or the 49ers are better positioned to win the NFC

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Ten Things We Are Thankful for This NBA Season

Some of the things the guys are thankful for is Russell Westbrook accepting his bench role, the Spurs’ tasteful tanking, the ‘NBA on TNT’ crew, and Kevin Durant

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Seven NBA Observations About Giannis’s Shooting, Myles Turner’s Stock, and More

How much do the Bucks star’s struggles actually matter? Can the Pacers afford to trade their starting center when he’s playing so well? And dare we believe in New Russ?

By Kevin O'Connor

Saudi Arabia Shock Argentina, England’s Win Over Iran, Flowers for Neco Williams, and More

Wrighty, Musa, and Ryan also discuss Manchester United’s stoppage-time win over Arsenal in the Barclays WSL, with injury worries for Beth Mead and Chelsea going top of the table

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and 1 more