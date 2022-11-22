 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Are the Cowboys Legit Contenders? Plus, Thanksgiving Leans and Ben Simmons’s Return to Philly

The East Coast Bias boys also debate whether the Cowboys or the 49ers are better positioned to win the NFC

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images


The East Coast Bias boys kick things off by discussing whether the Cowboys or the 49ers are better positioned to win the NFC (1:00). Then, they break down all three Thanksgiving games (19:00) and share their favorite bets for the weekend games (32:00). Finally, they close the show by giving out some Ben Simmons props to bet in his return to Philly (43:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

Vikings Radio Announcer Pete Bercich on the Pats-Vikings Thanksgiving Game

Plus, the Celtics’ weaknesses got exposed in Chicago

By Brian Barrett

What Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M Can Teach Us About College Football’s Wild Buyout Culture

Though Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies have been a disaster this season, you’d think his massive guaranteed contract would give him job security. But in modern college football, buyouts are no longer a roadblock.

By Rodger Sherman

Christian Pulisic’s Moment With the USMNT Has Arrived

Pulisic played well in the United States’ World Cup opener against Wales. He might need to be even better against England.

By Leander Schaerlaeckens

Ten Things We Are Thankful for This NBA Season

Some of the things the guys are thankful for is Russell Westbrook accepting his bench role, the Spurs’ tasteful tanking, the ‘NBA on TNT’ crew, and Kevin Durant

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Seven NBA Observations About Giannis’s Shooting, Myles Turner’s Stock, and More

How much do the Bucks star’s struggles actually matter? Can the Pacers afford to trade their starting center when he’s playing so well? And dare we believe in New Russ?

By Kevin O'Connor

Saudi Arabia Shock Argentina, England’s Win Over Iran, Flowers for Neco Williams, and More

Wrighty, Musa, and Ryan also discuss Manchester United’s stoppage-time win over Arsenal in the Barclays WSL, with injury worries for Beth Mead and Chelsea going top of the table

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and 1 more