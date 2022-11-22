Are the Cowboys Legit Contenders? Plus, Thanksgiving Leans and Ben Simmons’s Return to Philly

The East Coast Bias boys kick things off by discussing whether the Cowboys or the 49ers are better positioned to win the NFC (1:00). Then, they break down all three Thanksgiving games (19:00) and share their favorite bets for the weekend games (32:00). Finally, they close the show by giving out some Ben Simmons props to bet in his return to Philly (43:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
