Kyle Shanahan’s Best Niners Team, the End of the Zach Wilson Era, Joe Burrow the Elevator, and More Big Takeaways from Week 11

Plus, Ben lists all the reasons Denver should fire Nathaniel Hackett and Sheil eliminates 14 teams from the NFL playoff picture

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Los Angeles Chargers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the 49ers’ blowout win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. They then declare the Ravens the early trade deadline winners, and discuss why Zach Wilson is holding the Jets back (10:18). Next, they detail how the Lions have righted their ship, and why Joe Burrow should be considered among the best QBs in the league (29:50). Finally, Ben lists all the reasons Denver should fire Nathaniel Hackett, and Sheil eliminates 14 teams from the NFL playoff picture (51:20).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

