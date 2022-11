Chris and Andy talk about the major news that Bob Chapek is out as the CEO of Disney and that former CEO Bob Iger will be coming back to take his place (1:00). Then, they talk about the first few episodes of the new Hulu show Fleishman Is In Trouble (30:03) before talking about the latest episode of The White Lotus (44:32).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

