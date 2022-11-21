‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Review



Sean takes a break from the world of film to join Joanna for a breakdown of the streaming television miniseries created by Taffy Brodesser-Akner. Joanna and Sean debate whether the show should have been a movie instead, key missing components, Jesse Eisenberg’s portrayal of the lead character, and more. Plus, they have a broader conversation about the current landscape of streaming and where Fleishman ranks among the top shows of 2022.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, Sean Fennessey

Producer: Troy Farkas

