 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Review

Plus, Joanna and Sean have a broader conversation about the current landscape of streaming and where ‘Fleishman’ ranks among the top shows of 2022

By Joanna Robinson and Sean Fennessey
Hulu


Sean takes a break from the world of film to join Joanna for a breakdown of the streaming television miniseries created by Taffy Brodesser-Akner. Joanna and Sean debate whether the show should have been a movie instead, key missing components, Jesse Eisenberg’s portrayal of the lead character, and more. Plus, they have a broader conversation about the current landscape of streaming and where Fleishman ranks among the top shows of 2022.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, Sean Fennessey
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

A Major Disney Shake-up: Former CEO Bob Iger Is Back

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to talk about whether Disney needed to make this move or whether it was a knee-jerk reaction after a disappointing earnings report

By Matthew Belloni

The Pettiness of NBA Players, What Tanking Looks Like in Today’s League, and a Quick Rant About the Unreliable Nature of Socks

Plus, Logan and Raja discuss whether Anthony Davis’s play will be sustainable when LeBron returns to the lineup

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Herbert Over Mahomes, Anyone? Wrapping Up the NFL With Damien Woody, CFB Playoff Scenarios, Plus the FTX Collapse With WSJ’s Greg Zuckerman 

Russillo gives out his five takeaways from NFL Week 11 before talking with two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody about Zach Wilson’s terrible game in the Jets’ loss to the Patriots, Chargers-Chiefs, the new top tier of NFL pass rushers, and more

By Ryen Russillo
Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings
Play

Are These Three NFL Teams Frauds? Plus Chiefs vs. Chargers Takeaways

Kevin and Lindsay break down the losses of the Jets, Giants, and Vikings and how each loss affects what we think of those teams this season

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones

MJF’s Time Is Now

Elsewhere, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali face off in the SmackDown World Cup while Kairi and Mayu Iwatani battle for the IWGP Women’s title

By Phil Schneider

Bob Iger Is Back at Disney

There’s no debate that the legendary leader’s return to the House of Mouse two years after retiring is surprising. What’s less certain is what happens next.

By Alison Herman