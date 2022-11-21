 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

United Shake Off Mental Block As Away Fans Take Center Stage, and a Tale of Two Englands

On the first episode of ‘Counter Pressed,’ Flo Lloyd-Hughes and her guests talk about the chaos in Arsenal’s 3-2 loss to Manchester United in the WSL on Saturday and England’s chances at the men’s World Cup before taking a look back at a sensational 2022 for the Lionesses

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Arsenal v Manchester United - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images


On the first episode of Counter Pressed, Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Kate Longhurst, Gilly Flaherty, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and producer Becky Taylor-Gill to talk about the chaos at the Emirates on Saturday night (08:20) and the future of away ends in the WSL. In the second half, the panel discusses England’s chances at the men’s World Cup (26:30) and takes a look back at a sensational 2022 for the Lionesses (37:20).

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys, Gilly Flaherty, and Kate Longhurst
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

Did the Jets, Vikings, and Giants Get Exposed on Sunday, or Do They Still Have Something Left?

The NFL’s three surprise contenders came into this week at least three games over .500 and in prime position to make the playoffs. But after Sunday, they appear much more mortal. Were the losses proof that skeptics were right? Or can these teams bounce back?

By Steven Ruiz

Head of the Table: The Inside Story on How Roman Reigns Forced the Wrestling World to Acknowledge Him

Unpacking the creation of pro wrestling’s no. 1 kaiju, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

By Jonathan Snowden

Can the Nets Overcome … Themselves?

If Brooklyn can get out of its own way—and that’s a Barclays Center–sized if—it has a chance to be a pretty good basketball team. But neither KD nor Kyrie is the team’s biggest on-court variable.

By Michael Pina

What’s Worse Than Missing Opportunities?

‘The Full Go’ returns as Jason shows his age before discussing the Bears’ loss to the Falcons

By Jason Goff

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Recap

Kevin is joined by Spanners to break down the last race of the 2022 season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

By Kevin Clark

The Pats Survive the Jets, Plus James White on Mac, Rhamondre, and a Look Ahead to the Vikings

Brian talks to three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the win over the Jets, New England’s continued offensive struggles, and defensive playmakers

By Brian Barrett