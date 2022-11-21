United Shake Off Mental Block As Away Fans Take Center Stage, and a Tale of Two Englands

On the first episode of Counter Pressed, Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Kate Longhurst, Gilly Flaherty, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and producer Becky Taylor-Gill to talk about the chaos at the Emirates on Saturday night (08:20) and the future of away ends in the WSL. In the second half, the panel discusses England’s chances at the men’s World Cup (26:30) and takes a look back at a sensational 2022 for the Lionesses (37:20).
Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys, Gilly Flaherty, and Kate Longhurst
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
