What’s Worse Than Missing Opportunities?

‘The Full Go’ returns as Jason shows his age before discussing the Bears’ loss to the Falcons

By Jason Goff
The Full Go returns as Jason shows his age before discussing the Bears’ loss to the Falcons. He dives into the terrible third quarter and Chicago’s outright bad defense, as well as the trend of how Justin Fields is being officiated (09:31). He also looks back at how the Chase Claypool trade has worked out since the Bears acquired him (27:30). After the Bulls’ fourth straight loss, Jason goes all in on their issues, diving into the latest loss against the Magic, the continued lack of effort and defense, as well as Zach LaVine’s postgame comments after getting benched in the fourth quarter (41:42).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

