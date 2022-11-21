Week 11 Winners, Losers, and Giants Panic Watch



We recap Week 11 by naming the biggest winners and losers of the weekend, bestowing the SBF Award for the Biggest Frauds, and hitting the Panic Button on Saquon Barkely, Lamar Jackson, and Dameon Pierce. Then we discuss the genius of Vegas and the putrid Broncos, and induct our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.

Check out our Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts