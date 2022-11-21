 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Pats Survive the Jets, Plus James White on Mac, Rhamondre, and a Look Ahead to the Vikings

Brian talks to three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the win over the Jets, New England’s continued offensive struggles, and defensive playmakers

By Brian Barrett
New York Jets v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Pats’ dramatic win, Marcus Jones’s game-winning touchdown, and how sweet it feels to beat the Jets (0:30). Then, he talks to three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the game, New England’s continued offensive struggles, defensive playmakers, and more (20:45). He ends with a listener call and discusses the Celtics and Bruins’ continued hot streaks (49:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

