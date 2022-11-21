 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 11 Recap: Chiefs Win Another Thriller Against the Chargers, and the Cowboys Blow Out the Vikings

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Ben Solak
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images


Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to discuss Patrick Mahomes leading the Chiefs to another comeback win over the Chargers. They also talk about where this leaves the Chargers in their fight to make the playoffs (1:30). Then, Nora and Steven talk about their winners and losers for the week, including the Cowboys, Jets, Bears and more (26:02).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Guest: Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

