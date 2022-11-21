 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets’ Season in Limbo, and the Giants Drop One to Lions

Plus, Micheal Fliegelman reflects on the Jets’ painful losses to the Patriots

By John Jastremski
Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


(1:15)— JETS: Another heartbreaking loss to the Patriots, and Zach Wilson still doesn’t look like the franchise QB.
(7:11) — GIANTS: The G-Men get overpowered by the Lions, and now have a short week to prep for the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
(13:38) — MICHAEL FLIEGELMAN: WFAN’s Michael Fliegelman joins to sulk about the Jets.
(37:23) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Giants.
(53:10) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Micheal Fliegelman
Producer: Stefan Anderson

