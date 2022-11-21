Jets’ Season in Limbo, and the Giants Drop One to Lions



(1:15)— JETS: Another heartbreaking loss to the Patriots, and Zach Wilson still doesn’t look like the franchise QB.

(7:11) — GIANTS: The G-Men get overpowered by the Lions, and now have a short week to prep for the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

(13:38) — MICHAEL FLIEGELMAN: WFAN’s Michael Fliegelman joins to sulk about the Jets.

(37:23) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Giants.

(53:10) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Micheal Fliegelman

Producer: Stefan Anderson

