Jets’ Season in Limbo, and the Giants Drop One to Lions

(1:15)— JETS: Another heartbreaking loss to the Patriots, and Zach Wilson still doesn’t look like the franchise QB.
(7:11) — GIANTS: The G-Men get overpowered by the Lions, and now have a short week to prep for the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
(13:38) — MICHAEL FLIEGELMAN: WFAN’s Michael Fliegelman joins to sulk about the Jets.
(37:23) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Giants.
(53:10) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Micheal Fliegelman
Producer: Stefan Anderson
