 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Dave Chang Thanksgiving Playbook, Part 2

Dave talks the six essential starches and taking a stand against appetizers

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Photo by L. Fritz/ClassicStock/Getty Images


With the holiday just days away, Dave takes stock of his culinary game plan and the potential perils that still lie ahead—then jumps into a gravy-soaked MOIF with Noelle and Chris. Included in the table-buckling spread: the full Dave Chang Thanksgiving Menu lineup, emptying the fridge by any means necessary, the six essential starches, za’atar-dusted kabocha with labneh, breaking down squash with a band saw, Dances With Wolves, how Dave makes gravy, beurre noisette, “The Big Aristotle,” and taking a stand against appetizers.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Jordan Bass, and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

Head of the Table: The Inside Story on How Roman Reigns Forced the Wrestling World to Acknowledge Him

Unpacking the creation of pro wrestling’s no. 1 kaiju, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

By Jonathan Snowden

Can the Nets Overcome … Themselves?

If Brooklyn can get out of its own way—and that’s a Barclays Center–sized if—it has a chance to be a pretty good basketball team. But neither KD nor Kyrie are the team’s biggest on-court variable.

By Michael Pina

What’s Worse Than Missing Opportunities?

‘The Full Go’ returns as Jason shows his age before discussing the Bears’ loss to the Falcons

By Jason Goff

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Recap

Kevin is joined by Spanners to break down the last race of the 2022 season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

By Kevin Clark

The Pats Survive the Jets, Plus James White on Mac, Rhamondre, and a Look Ahead to the Vikings

Brian talks to three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the win over the Jets, New England’s continued offensive struggles, and defensive playmakers

By Brian Barrett

How to Direct a Movie, With Sam Esmail

‘Mr. Robot’ creator and filmmaker Sam Esmail returns to the show for a wide-ranging conversation about the state of movies and how he made his forthcoming 2023 film, ‘Leave the World Behind,’ from conception to completion

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins