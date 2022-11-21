The Dave Chang Thanksgiving Playbook, Part 2



With the holiday just days away, Dave takes stock of his culinary game plan and the potential perils that still lie ahead—then jumps into a gravy-soaked MOIF with Noelle and Chris. Included in the table-buckling spread: the full Dave Chang Thanksgiving Menu lineup, emptying the fridge by any means necessary, the six essential starches, za’atar-dusted kabocha with labneh, breaking down squash with a band saw, Dances With Wolves, how Dave makes gravy, beurre noisette, “The Big Aristotle,” and taking a stand against appetizers.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Noelle Cornelio

Producers: Sasha Ashall, Jordan Bass, and Lala Rasor

