Eagles-Colts Postgame Reaction: Do the Eagles Trust Jalen Hurts As a Passer?

Sheil and Ben discuss Philly’s close win against Indianapolis

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Philadelphia Eagles v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


The Eagles squeaked out a close one on Sunday, defeating the Colts 17-16 thanks to a fourth-quarter touchdown from Jalen Hurts that gave them their first lead of the game. Sheil and Ben react to the close victory against the lowly Colts, which comes on the heels of the Birds’ first loss of the season. How much do the Eagles trust Jalen Hurts as a passer? What can the Eagles do to fill the glaring voids of Dallas Goedert and Jordan Davis as they recover from their injuries? What got Nick Sirianni so emotional on the sideline?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

