In 2010, the 10 movies nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars ran on average 1:52. By 2019, that average bloated to 2:20. And it’s not just the prestige movies. In 2021, the top 10 performers at the box office averaged 2:11. Matt is joined by film producer David Friendly to break down this issue, why it’s happening, and whether this is the new normal.

