Trade Deadline Roundup and Early Week 9 Leans



Austin and Warren kick things off by discussing the biggest takeaways from the trade deadline (1:00). Then, they wonder whether the Chargers run defense will have enough success against the Falcons (6:00) and explain why the Seahawks are underdogs this week (18:00). Finally, they share their thoughts on Rams-Bucs (35:00) and close the show by breaking down what the Colts are trying to do offensively (45:00).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

