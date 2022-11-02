 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trade Deadline Roundup and Early Week 9 Leans

Austin and Warren also wonder whether the Chargers run defense will have enough success against the Falcons, explain why the Seahawks are underdogs this week, and share their thoughts on Rams-Bucs

By Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Arizona Cardinals v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images


Austin and Warren kick things off by discussing the biggest takeaways from the trade deadline (1:00). Then, they wonder whether the Chargers run defense will have enough success against the Falcons (6:00) and explain why the Seahawks are underdogs this week (18:00). Finally, they share their thoughts on Rams-Bucs (35:00) and close the show by breaking down what the Colts are trying to do offensively (45:00).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

