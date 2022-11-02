In Depth on the Bears’ Trades With Brad Spielberger, and Herb Lawrence on New Sox Manger Pedro Grifol

The Full Go returns as Zach LaVine explodes in the fourth quarter to help the Bulls down the Nets, 108-99. After discussing the good from the Bulls’ win, Jason focuses on Kyrie Irving and explains why what he did tonight was shameful to the game of basketball (01:34). Brad Spielberger, salary cap analyst from PPF, joins the show to discuss the trades made by the Bears, what he expects Ryan Poles to do in the offseason, Justin Fields, and Darnell Mooney (32:37). Next, Herb Lawrence from CHGO Sports joins the show after it was announced that Pedro Grifol will be the next manager of the White Sox (40:13). They discuss what to expect from Grifol as a manager, the potential for Sox pitchers after working with Ethan Katz for a full offseason, why they need to re-sign Jose Abreu, and more.
Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Herb Lawrence and Brad Spielberger
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
