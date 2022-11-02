 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Adam Schefter Trade Deadline Drinking Game

The guys comb through the ESPN reporter’s Twitter profile for typos, agent mentions, and Photoshop

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
NFL: OCT 24 Bears at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Years ago we invented a drinking game and created rules centered around Adam Schefter’s tweets during NFL free agency, and this year we decided to run it back for the NFL trade deadline. We scroll back through Adam Schefter’s timeline and use his tweets from today to comment on the biggest trades from around the league and of course, drink.

RULES
-Drink every time Schefter mentions an agent
-Drink twice if that agent is Drew Rosenhaus
-Drink if there are any typos
-Finish your drink if he edited the tweet and there’s still a typo
-Drink for inexplicable comma usage
-Drink if Schefter’s writing is so bad that we have to read the tweet multiple times
-Drink if Schefter’s tweet is obviously copied and pasted from someone
-Drink if Schefter tweets a weird Photoshop
-Drink if any of us have not heard of the player
-Drink if Schefter tweets a signing while we are recording

Check out our Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: The Chicks, “Goodbye Earl,” and the Story of Women in Country Music

The latest episode of ‘60 Songs’ explores the trio’s massive hit from their diamond-selling album ‘Fly’

By Rob Harvilla

F1 Executive Ian Holmes on F1’s Deal With ESPN, Expanding in America, and the Future of ‘Drive to Survive’

Kevin also talks to Ian about F1’s market strategy targeting specific demographics

By Kevin Clark

The Dysfunctionally Dysfunctional Nets With Raja Bell, Plus a Big Dolphins Move and Philly’s Ceiling With Sheil Kapadia and Benjamin Solak

Bill breaks down the latest from the Brooklyn Nets and NFL trade deadline moves

By Bill Simmons, Raja Bell, and 2 more

Daniel Jones on the Giants Heading Into the Bye Week at 6-2

Plus, Logan Murdock joins the show to break down what hiring Ime Udoka would mean for the Nets and the NBA

By John Jastremski and Logan Murdock

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Weddings, Rodney, Eliza, and Justin’s Love Triangle, Genevieve and Aaron Drama, and Lots of Messy Dates in Paradise

Juliet and Callie break down episodes 10 and 11 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

By Juliet Litman

Recapping the NFL Trade Deadline

Nora and Steven break down all the biggest deals from Tuesday’s deadline

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz