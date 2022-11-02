The Adam Schefter Trade Deadline Drinking Game



Years ago we invented a drinking game and created rules centered around Adam Schefter’s tweets during NFL free agency, and this year we decided to run it back for the NFL trade deadline. We scroll back through Adam Schefter’s timeline and use his tweets from today to comment on the biggest trades from around the league and of course, drink.

RULES

-Drink every time Schefter mentions an agent

-Drink twice if that agent is Drew Rosenhaus

-Drink if there are any typos

-Finish your drink if he edited the tweet and there’s still a typo

-Drink for inexplicable comma usage

-Drink if Schefter’s writing is so bad that we have to read the tweet multiple times

-Drink if Schefter’s tweet is obviously copied and pasted from someone

-Drink if Schefter tweets a weird Photoshop

-Drink if any of us have not heard of the player

-Drink if Schefter tweets a signing while we are recording

