Daniel Jones on the Giants Heading Into the Bye Week at 6-2

Plus, Logan Murdock joins the show to break down what hiring Ime Udoka would mean for the Nets and the NBA

By John Jastremski and Logan Murdock
Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images


(13:02) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB discusses the Giants’ loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, recaps the first half of the season, and talks about how he plans on spending his bye week.
(28:01) — LOGAN MURDOCK: The Ringer’s Logan Murdock returns to break down the Nets firing Steve Nash and reportedly being close to hiring Ime Udoka, and what this can do to the Nets for the remainder of the season.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Daniel Jones and Logan Murdock
Producer: Stefan Anderson

