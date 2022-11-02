Daniel Jones on the Giants Heading Into the Bye Week at 6-2



(13:02) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB discusses the Giants’ loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, recaps the first half of the season, and talks about how he plans on spending his bye week.

(28:01) — LOGAN MURDOCK: The Ringer’s Logan Murdock returns to break down the Nets firing Steve Nash and reportedly being close to hiring Ime Udoka, and what this can do to the Nets for the remainder of the season.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Daniel Jones and Logan Murdock

Producer: Stefan Anderson

