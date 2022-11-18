‘Andor’ Episode 11 Deep Dive

We don’t want to be alone! So Jo and Mal are here to talk about the 11th episode of Andor (10:50). They also discuss the bizarre braid ritual in this episode and what Mon Mothma is facing in the lead-up to the season finale (50:20). Later they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to talk about all of their favorite Star Wars creatures (98:26).
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
