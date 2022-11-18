 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Andor’ Episode 11 Deep Dive

Featuring a discussion of the hosts’ favorite ‘Star Wars’ creatures

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Disney+


We don’t want to be alone! So Jo and Mal are here to talk about the 11th episode of Andor (10:50). They also discuss the bizarre braid ritual in this episode and what Mon Mothma is facing in the lead-up to the season finale (50:20). Later they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to talk about all of their favorite Star Wars creatures (98:26).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

USA-Wales and More Round 1 World Cup Best Bets

The Ringer’s Steve Ceruti and TruMedia’s Paul Carr get together to talk recent news in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

By Steve Ceruti

Oscars Watch Begins: Front-Runners, Story Lines, and the ‘Top Gun’ Debate

Matt Belloni and Scott Feinberg predict future Oscar prospects this year

By Matthew Belloni

The Good and Not So Good About the NBA This Week

The good? Shai Gilgeous Alexander, the Suns, the Kings, and the Knicks. The bad? The Warriors and Nets, despite incredible performances from Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

We Interview Real Housewife Lisa Barlow! Plus, ‘Potomac’ Episode 6 and ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 8.

Plus, Rachel chats about the Bravo news of the week with Juliet Litman

By Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and 1 more
Play

Why Tua Is Playing Amazing, and Why It Won’t Last

Tua is playing at an MVP level this year, but the recent history of Shanahan-style offenses suggest it won’t last

By Ben Solak

NFL Week 11 Picks and the Best Way to Fix College Football’s Playoffs With Austin Gayle, Plus a World Cup Preview With Ryan O’Hanlon

Kevin and Ryan talk about who the World Cup favorites are, how the U.S. could fare in the tournament, and whether Lionel Messi can really win the World Cup for the first time

By Kevin Clark and Austin Gayle