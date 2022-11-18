NFL Week 11 Picks and the Best Way to Fix College Football’s Playoffs With Austin Gayle, Plus a World Cup Preview With Ryan O’Hanlon

Kevin is joined by The Ringer’s Austin Gayle (0:36) to pick some of the games from Week 11 of the NFL and this week’s college games, and also to discuss the best way for college football to move forward with its playoff system. Next, Ryan O’Hanlon joins Kevin to talk about the upcoming 2022 World Cup (56:48), who the favorites are, how the U.S. could fare in the tournament, and whether Lionel Messi can really win the World Cup for the first time.
Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Austin Gayle and Ryan O’Hanlon
Producers: Ronak Nair and Richie Bozek
