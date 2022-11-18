Best Bets for Week 11! Plus, Teaser Legs and Trends.



Sharp and House begin by discussing the importance of officiating (1:00) before handicapping Sunday’s matchup between the Cowboys and Vikings (9:00). Then, they explain the betting implications of the Bills-Browns game being moved out of Buffalo (21:00) and share some insight into why the Steelers defense could provide problems for Joe Burrow and the Bengals (33:00). Finally, House shares his favorite teaser legs (52:00) and they select the Betting Buddy of the Week (55:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify