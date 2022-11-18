Twitter’s Free Lunch Policy, Coors Light Nail Polish, and Mimosas With Tropicana’s Mimosa Maker



This week, Juliet and Jacoby react to the news that humans began cooking far earlier than scientists initially thought, discuss the priest who returned stolen wine to a store, and share their thoughts on how to best cook turkey. For Taste Test, they make Mimosas using Tropicana’s Mimosa Maker and they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and answering listener-submitted voicemails.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 a.k.a. 646-STEW-138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

