Kate, Andrew, and Genevieve on Their Time in Paradise and Their Love for Rodney

Juliet is joined by Bachelor contestants Kate Gallivan, Andrew Spencer, and Genevieve Parisi to discuss their time on Bachelor in Paradise and their love for castmate Rodney. Juliet kicks things off with Kate as they talk through controversial moments and her takeaways from the show (1:31). Later, Andrew joins to discuss his relationship with Jessenia and Ency (23:21), before wrapping things up with Genevieve as they dive into her experience post-BIP and more (45:41).
Host: Juliet Litman
Guests: Kate Gallivan, Andrew Spencer, Genevieve Parisi
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
