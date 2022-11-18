Justin Fields’s Homecoming, and Elon Musk Killed Twitter



After another effortless Bulls loss, Jason dives right into the team and why fans shouldn’t expect Lonzo Ball to be the savior (02:42). With the Bears facing the Falcons, Jason is joined by Matt Chernoff from Chuck & Chernoff on 680 the Fan in Atlanta to preview this weekend’s game (15:30). He is then joined by The Ringer’s own Ben Solak to discuss the growth of Justin Fields this season, and what the QB needs to change to reach his highest potential (32:30). Jason takes a second to reminisce about Twitter as the platform nears its apparent end (50:23), before discussing what he wants to see from the Bears this weekend (01:28:48).

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Matt Chernoff and Ben Solak

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

