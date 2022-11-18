Jets Playoff Hopes on the Line, Judge Wins MVP, and Giants Host Lions

(0:51) — AARON JUDGE: ALL RISE! He takes home the 2022 AL MVP and has some comments on his free agency.
(4:30) — GIANTS: The G-Men look to keep their winning ways going before heading to Dallas on Thanksgiving, but have to get past the Lions first.
(5:31) — JETS: They have the opportunity to be in first place or last place in the AFC East after Sunday’s game in New England.
(9:21) — KNICKS: The Knicks win their first two on their West Coast road trip and look ahead to the Warriors on Friday.
(10:55) — CALLS: Talking Knicks and Yankees.
(19:53) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 11 in Old School–New School.
(40:43) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 11.
(50:11) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 11.
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
