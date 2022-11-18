 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets Playoff Hopes on the Line, Judge Wins MVP, and Giants Host Lions

Plus, talking gambling odds and fantasy football with Art DiCesare and Jason Katz

By John Jastremski
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


(0:51) — AARON JUDGE: ALL RISE! He takes home the 2022 AL MVP and has some comments on his free agency.
(4:30) — GIANTS: The G-Men look to keep their winning ways going before heading to Dallas on Thanksgiving, but have to get past the Lions first.
(5:31) — JETS: They have the opportunity to be in first place or last place in the AFC East after Sunday’s game in New England.
(9:21) — KNICKS: The Knicks win their first two on their West Coast road trip and look ahead to the Warriors on Friday.
(10:55) — CALLS: Talking Knicks and Yankees.
(19:53) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 11 in Old School–New School.
(40:43) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 11.
(50:11) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 11.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

