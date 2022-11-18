Jets Playoff Hopes on the Line, Judge Wins MVP, and Giants Host Lions



(0:51) — AARON JUDGE: ALL RISE! He takes home the 2022 AL MVP and has some comments on his free agency.

(4:30) — GIANTS: The G-Men look to keep their winning ways going before heading to Dallas on Thanksgiving, but have to get past the Lions first.

(5:31) — JETS: They have the opportunity to be in first place or last place in the AFC East after Sunday’s game in New England.

(9:21) — KNICKS: The Knicks win their first two on their West Coast road trip and look ahead to the Warriors on Friday.

(10:55) — CALLS: Talking Knicks and Yankees.

(19:53) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 11 in Old School–New School.

(40:43) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 11.

(50:11) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 11.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify